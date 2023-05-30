Charity tournament raises almost $84K for Ronald McDonald House

Photo: Brad Elenko A City of Kelowna team won the award for the most amount of money raised at McElhanney Cares Tournament.

Ronald McDonald House BC got a big helping hand from a Western Canadian business with locations in throughout the Thompson-Oakanagan, including Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon.

The McElhanney Cares hockey and soccer charity tournament on May 26 and 27 raised over $83,000 for the charity.

"It's not about winning the trophy for the best performing team. All the participants understand that the winning team is the team that raises the most amount of money," says organizer Brad Elenko with McElhanney Ltd.

This year the team that raised the most money, $8,000, was from the City of Kelowna.

"This year's tournament was once again a huge success and the funds raised will go to support so many families," says Richard Pass CEO Ronald McDonald House.

This year's total is $5,000 more than last year.

"When you start talking about Ronald McDonald House and the good things they do and how many people actually use it, it's a great cause and we're in, we will definitely help out," says Elenko.

This is the 14th annual tournament to support Ronald McDonald House and the event includes a hockey tournament, a soccer tournament, and a silent auction.

"Last year, we raised $77,000, which was the most we had ever (raised). So we eclipsed that one and did better this year. And we're one of their largest, single donor events that they have," Elenko says.