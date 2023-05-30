Man arrested after stabbing outside mall in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after a stabbing outside Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

RCMP said in a news release they were called just after 3 p.m. for a report of a stabbing outside a mall in the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue.

Police arrived to find a 37-year-old man with a serious stab wound to the leg. Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital.

“The officers were advised by the medical staff that he had sustained a severe injury and would have bled to death if it was not for the quick response of the first responders and several bystanders who stepped in to assist. The victim remains in hospital where he continues to recover,” the police news release said.

Witnesses told officers a group of men had been in a fight with the victim when the stabbing occurred.

All four individuals involved in the attack had scattered on bikes, but surveillance footage from the scene provided investigators with a clear description of the primary suspect.

That suspect was arrested a half hour later for aggravated assault. He was later released with several conditions and will attend court at a later date. His name was not released.

“The quick response by officers of the Kelowna RCMP resulted in the arrest of the suspect and we are extremely grateful for those citizens who stepped in to assist the victim which possibly saved his life,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP.

A spokesperson for Orchard Park Shopping Centre confirmed the incident happened outside the mall and that police responded very quickly. The mall could not provide further comment with the matter under police investigation.