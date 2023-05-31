Developer planning third turtle tunnel as Wilden expands

Photo: Johanna Macheledt A construction worker helps a Western Painted Turtle cross Union Road in Wilden

Residents and conservationists concerns about the safety of Western Painted Turtles in Wilden are being echoed by the developer of the community.

Johanna Macheledt, the marketing manager for Wilden, says there is one turtle tunnel along Union Road between Still Pond and Wilden Pond. It was installed in 2012.

“But despite the turtle tunnel being there for turtles to safely cross between the ponds underneath the road, some will still end up on the road. We agree that traffic needs to slow,” she adds.

Macheledt says the tunnel includes fencing to guide the turtles and other small animals to the underpass.

“Unfortunately some of this fencing frequently gets destroyed by mountain bikers, hikers and/or dogs which is also a reason why some of the turtles end up on the road and don’t find the tunnel entrance,” she notes.

Photo: Johanna Macheledt Improvements were recently made to the small wildlife tunnel along Union Road in Wilden.

Construction crews currently working in that area do look out for the turtles and when possible help them cross safely.

There is another small wildlife underpass on Rocky Point Drive in Wilden. A third tunnel, mainly for turtles, will be installed in the new Hidden Hills neighbourhood.

The fate of the animals is a big concern for residents. Macheledt says she is working on a post to the private Wilden neighbourhood Facebook group to educate residents about how to assist the at-risk reptiles in their journey to nesting sites without harming them.

“Overall we ask everyone to be more cautious in the area right by the Union Road roundabout and to slow down. When helping a turtle across the road it’s advised to carefully pick up the turtle, holding it by the sides of the shell, and move it in the direction it was heading.”

If people find an injured turtle they should contact the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society.

Western Painted Turtles are on the BC Blue List of at-risk and protected species due to the loss of habitat.

“Unfortunately, within its limited British Columbia range, the Painted Turtle is threatened by alteration or destruction of this important habitat. Wetlands and ponds are drained, filled and modified to meet human needs,” says a synopsis on Ministry of Environment’s Environmental Stewardship page.

The species is the only native freshwater turtle in British Columbia.