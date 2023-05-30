NHLers to play slo-pitch for KGH Foundation

Photo: KGH Foundation

A handful of NHL players are raising money for a good cause next month in Kelowna.

The Gorges-Comeau Homebase Charity All-Star Game is returning to Elks Stadium on June 23, with all proceeds from the game being dedicated to the KGH Foundation.

The community event features an impressive roster of current and retired NHL players who have chosen to swap their sticks for bats in support of health care in the Okanagan.

“Mental health challenges affect so many people and there is still stigma associated with it,” said Josh Gorges, a hometown hero and retired NHL defenceman.

“That needs to change. People don’t need judgment. They need our help. This is why it is so important to Blake and me that we host this event to support mental health care services right here, in our home community.”

The weekend is jam packed with action, kicking off with a pre-game autograph signing session scheduled for 5 p.m., with limited tickets available on a first come, first serve basis.

Following the signing, Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau will go head-to-head on the ball diamond, leading out two teams filled with hockey players and local celebrities including Carey Price, Shea Weber, Luke Schenn, Ethan Bear, Damon Severson and more.

On Saturday, teams will gear up again for tournament play. If you're ready to step up to the plate, team registration is now open. Don't miss your chance to compete alongside NHL stars and local heroes in an event that unites our community for a greater cause.

"Homebase helps catalyze the community’s desire ability to drive health care forward and provide for the most urgent needs of the people who live in the interior of B.C.,” said Chandel Schmidt, vice president of philanthropic programs for the KGH Foundation.

“This event embodies the spirit of our community, uniting individuals from all walks of life to support mental health care, a cause that is closer to home than you think for so many. Together, we can create lasting change right here in our community, where it matters most.”

Sign up online here.