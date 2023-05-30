FortisBC restores power after crane incident damaged power lines

Photo: Contributed

Power was out briefly for some customers living near the Capri Mall in Kelowna Tuesday morning after what appears to be an issue with a crane working in the area.

"Fortis is on scene right now. The actual cable for that hook broke and landed right in the middle of the road," says Glen who lives next door.

According to Glen's eyewitness account, the crane was lifting building materials onto a building currently under construction when the cable snapped and damaged power lines, knocking out power for some 54 FortisBC customers in the Belaire Avenue and Pridham Avenue area.

The incident happened at approximately 7:40 a.m.. "the cables are still hanging there. You can see both parts of the cables still sitting on the ground on one side. And the other part of the cable is hanging from the crane," Glen says.

"I just thought another crane story for Kelowna. They're lifting some heavy prefab building kind of (material). So they're lifting big, heavy parts of buildings up there. Luckily it happened when there was nothing on it."

FortisBC managed to restore power just before 9 a.m.