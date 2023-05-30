Music students from across the Central Okanagan showcased their talent at Prospera Place Monday

Photo: Wayne Moore

A night of joyful, uplifting music took over Prospera Place on Monday evening as music students from the Central Okanagan School District celebrated "Music Monday."

Music Monday is a national event that supports access to music education in schools across the country.

More than 500 music students from middle and high schools performed, along with a large elementary and middle school choir.

The evening was designed to demonstrate the power of music to bring people together.

The highlight of the evening was a performance of "Music is Our Medicine," composed by Canadians Mimi O'Bonsawin and Nicholas Ma specifically for the national event.

The lyrics, according to organizers, share music's ability to heal and help process life's challenges.

"Our goal as a community of music educators is to help break down the barriers that prevent some students from accessing music education," says Kimberly Gorman, a music teacher at Glenrosa Middle School.

"We hope that the visual of over 500 students playing together will demonstrate just how many lives music can touch."

The evening also included a special video presentation that highlighted the various groups, both at home and on numerous field trips.

Proceeds from the special evening support music education in public schools.