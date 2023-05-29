Kelowna Made festival is expanding to two more parks this year

Photo: Brayden Ursel Kelowna Made 2022.

Kelowna Made is back for its second go-round at City Park this August.

The all-ages festival is filled with games, contests, prizes, live music and food trucks.

“The volunteers on the host committee are excited to be able to bring Kelowna Made back for year two and to put some smiles on their neighbour's faces this August. The event has been built out of consultation with the community, and there really will be a little something for everyone,” says City of Kelowna coordinator, Sarah Semeniuk.

"Come and join us on August 26."

Kelowna Made is a homegrown event designed to showcase Kelowna and bring the community together.

The festival takes place primarily in City Park, but is also expanding this year to include entertainment in Kerry Park and Stuart Park as well.

"The successful pilot event held in 2022, despite inclement weather, brought people together for a day filled with smiles, laughter, new experiences, and cherished memories in downtown Kelowna. Building on that success, the 2023 edition promises to be even bigger and better," Semeniuk says.

City Park will serve as the primary hub for the festivities, which include live performances by local musicians and artists to interactive displays and workshops highlighting the talents and creativity in the community.

