Kelowna Car and Bike Show returning to Lions Park

Get your motor running, the Kelowna Car and Bike Show, presented by Rutland OK Tire, will be back at Lions Park on June 4.

This year's event is set to be bigger and better than ever with more than 100 classic, luxury, foreign, and modified vehicles on display at 175 Gray Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From vintage beauties to cutting-edge machines, visitors will have the opportunity to witness some of the most impressive vehicles from across the region and be entertained by live music throughout the day.

In addition to cool cars and other vehicles, people will also have access to vendors offering automotive-related products, accessories, and services, not to mention food.

The Kelowna Car and Bike Show is a family-friendly event featuring a dedicated children's area with activities to keep the youngsters engaged.

Admission is free, for more information click here.