Shed destroyed by fire near Kelowna's downtown

Photo: Wayne Moore

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

A shed was completely destroyed by fire Monday afternoon near Kelowna’s downtown.

Fire crews were called to a home on Saucier Avenue, near the intersection with Richter Street, at roughly 2:20 p.m.

The fire put up a plume of black smoke over the neighbourhood that was visible from the surrounding area.

The blaze was knocked down and smouldering by 2:45 p.m.

Three fire engines as well as RCMP are at the scene.

Fire crews are now in the mop up stage. Saucier Avenue is closed to traffic at the fire scene.

Photo: Wayne Moore

ORIGINAL 2:35 p.m.

Firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in the area of Saucier Road and Richter Street.

It is believed a shed and some nearby trees are burning.

Crews are making good progress on the blaze and have knocked down most of it, but are still at work.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.

More to come…