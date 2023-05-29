Drunk driver involved in crash that damaged downtown Kelowna bank

Photo: Robin Ann

A drunk driver was involved in a crash downtown Kelowna over the weekend that damaged the outside of a bank.

Two vehicles collided at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning at the corner of Leon Avenue and Ellis Street, sending a pickup careening into the side of the building.

Police said Monday that a 90-day immediate roadside suspension was issued to one of the drivers involved in the crash.

The police report does not indicate any serious injuries, but a family member of the sober driver tells Castanet that her brother and girlfriend are “lucky to walk away with injuries that will heal with time.”

The allegedly impaired driver was behind the wheel of a white SUV that collided with the grey pickup.

The corner of the RBC building damaged by the crash remains wrapped in caution tape Monday.