Go By Bike Week kicks off in Kelowna with downtown event

Rob Gibson

You may notice more people riding bicycles over the next week as communities across British Columbia take part in Go By Bike Week.

According to the Go By Bike Society, more than 55,000 British Columbians logged more than 2.2 million kilometres during the 2022 event, saving more than 489,000 kilograms of greenhouse gases, the equivalent to 105 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year.

The City of Kelowna held of a kickoff event Monday morning in Stuart Park to encourage cycling.

Riders are encouraged to register online to start tracking their kilometres and to see how many kilograms of greenhouse gases they can save just by riding their bike instead of driving a car.

For some like Chad Williams, every week is Go By Bike week, "I have a family with four kids and we have one car and it helps us be able to afford life in Kelowna."

"It's a really fun community event and opportunity for people to try biking for the first time that haven't before in a more supportive environment. People can bike anywhere for go Go By Bike Week," said City of Kelowna active transportation planner Suzanne Therrien.

"It used to be called Bike to Work Week, but now it's a go by bike because not everyone goes to work."

Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge hopes to connect the entire regional district.

"As our region continues to grow, we know that there's going to be a lot of people moving here so we have to look to alternate modes of transportation to get through our region more efficiently. So with the Regional District of Central Okanagan... this isn't just a Kelowna centric initiative. And that's why this week is so important to raise awareness about cycling and different modes of transportation," Wooldridge says.

BC Transit also took part by demonstrating how to load bicycles onto buses.

Go By Bike Week in the Central Okanagan will feature events from May 29 to June 2, including weekday celebration stations in and around the region including fun activities and giveaways sponsored by local businesses: