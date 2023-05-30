Kelowna Curling Club tapped to host Pan Continental Curling Championships

Photo: Cindy White The Kelowna Curling Club has been chosen to host the second Pan Continental Curling Championships.

Some of the best curlers from around the globe will be in Kelowna later this year. The Kelowna Curling Club has been chosen to host the Pan Continental Curling Championships 2023.

It’s on the second edition of the event, which was first held in Calgary last year. The championships will qualify five teams to the 2024 World Women’s Curling Championships, which will be held in Sydney, Nova Scotia, and five teams to the 2024 Men’s World Curling Championships in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

“We are very happy to take the second edition of the Pan Continental Championships to Kelowna in beautiful British Columbia, said World Curling Federation head of competitions Eeva Roethlisberger.

“The excellent 12-sheet facility of the Kelowna Curling Club has successfully hosted our events in the past and would have been a great venue for our mixed doubles and seniors had they not been cancelled due to the pandemic. We are very much looking forward to being back in Kelowna and experiencing the great hospitality of the local organizers.”

Kelowna hosted the World Mixed Championship in 2018 and was scheduled to host the 2020 World Mixed Doubles and Seniors Championships when COVID-19 hit.

“The Kelowna Curling Club has had the privilege of hosting many great World and Canadian Championships, and we are over-the-top excited to show our city to the world,” said Kelowna Curling Club general manager Jock Tyre.

The women’s teams competing in this year’s A-Division will be: Australia, Canada, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and United States

The men’s teams competing in this year’s A-Division will be: Australia, Canada, Guyana, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and United States.

The B-Division championships will take place in the same venue and are open for any other Member Association from the Americas and Pacific-Asia zonal regions to enter.

“It’s always exciting to have the top countries in the world in Kelowna, but the true excitement will be the countries from Asia, Africa and South America that are new to curling. Welcoming them to the curling family,” adds Tyre.

The 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships will take place at the Kelowna Curling Club from 29 October to 4 November 2023.