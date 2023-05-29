Kelowna woman expected to plead guilty to manslaughter in husband’s death

Photo: Madison Erhardt Police outside 661 Bechard Road on Oct. 18, 2021.

A Kelowna woman intends to plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2021 death of her husband.

The second degree murder trial of Billie-Jo Bennett was scheduled to resume Monday morning at the Kelowna courthouse. Instead, her lawyer said his client instructed him that she wished to enter a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The case will resume Monday afternoon, when the Crown and defence are expected to enter an agreed statement of facts and joint sentencing submission.

Bennett, 55, was arrested on Oct. 18, 2021 after police responded to a suspicious death at 661 Bechard Road. They found the body of her husband James Wesley Bennett in the home.

The woman was released from custody without charge shortly after. She was arrested again seven weeks later, when she was charged with second degree murder.

At the time of the killing, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance expressed her frustration and concerns that Bennett wasn't immediately charged.

“I find that concerning, absolutely, because there are no conditions imposed on this individual. And yet I understand that my partners at the BC Prosecution Service are acting within the directives of their policies,” Supt. Triance said in October 2021.

“As police officers, this is a very frustrating situation to be in, as we look at the two systems that we must operate between, and increasingly deal with people at large in our society who have complex and concurrent mental health or criminal matters that are affecting the way that we can keep our community safe.”

Bennett has remained in custody, and did not apply for bail while awaiting trial.