Uber still hiring drivers in advance of its Central Okanagan start

Photo: The Canadian Press

Uber on Monday announced it will be launching in Kelowna and in Victoria next week.

The ride sharing giant, which got approval from the BC Passenger Transportation Board earlier this month, is continuing its push to hire drivers in anticipation of its launch.

The company is offering a $1,000 bonus to drivers who take at least 20 trips within the first 14 days of Uber’s launch in Kelowna. That money will be on top of their regular earnings.

Those who are interested in driving for Uber can learn more here.

Uber said it will be announcing more details about its arrival in the Central Okanagan prior to its first day of business. Details of when that announcement will be made were not revealed.