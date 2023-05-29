City seeking feedbacks on cycling network during GoByBike Week

Photo: Cindy White The City of Kelowna is seeking feedback of the future of bike routes.

Where do you want more cycling paths?

The City of Kelowna will be gathering public feedback over the next couple of weeks as part of two cycling route studies currently underway.

The city is seeking input on how to best incorporate neighbourhood bikeways. While they are relatively new in Kelowna, neighbourhood bikeways have been used successfully in other cities across Canada and the U.S.

They are usually located on lower traffic roads, and often include special features that help prioritize bicycles, calm traffic, and connect neighbourhoods to the larger bicycle network.

In-person ‘Celebration Stations’ will be set up as part of GoByBike Week from May 30 to June 2. The stations will be at the Okanagan Rail Trail at Spall/Clement on Tuesday, May 30 from 7-9 a.m., at Ben Lee Park on Thursday, June 1 from 4-6 p.m., and at Railside Brewing (1186 High Road) on Friday, June 2 from 4-6 p.m.

Another round of drop-in events are scheduled for later in the month.

June 12, 10am-noon: Parkinson Activity Centre

June 13, 3-5pm: Rutland Centennial Park

June 21, 4-6pm: Mission Rec Transit Exchange

Or, you can complete a survey, comment on the bike path map, or ask a question here (available from May 29th until July 2nd)

Resident are also being invited to have their say on the Glenmore Active Transportation Corridor bike route. The aim of the project is to provide a cycling lane for riders of all ages and abilities between the intersection of Glenmore Drive/High Road and the Okanagan Rail Trail, where it crosses Glenmore Drive at Spall Road.

Three options are being explored:

Uni-directional protected bike lanes?(on both sides of Glenmore Dr) from High Rd to the Okanagan Rail Trail Bi-directional protected bike lanes?(on the east side of Glenmore Dr) from High Rd to the Okanagan Rail Trail A neighbourhood bikeway facility?that routes through the Old Glenmore neighbourhood from Glenmore Dr / High Rd to the Okanagan Rail Trail

People can provide feedback during the Celebration Station at the Okanagan Rail Trail at Spall/Clement on May 30 or by completing a poll (from May 29th until July 2nd).