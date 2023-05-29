Above normal temperatures to start meteorological summer

Cindy White

The clouds will clear, and it should be sunny and warm for most of the work week.

“We expect fairly summery conditions. Temperatures will be slightly above normal,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Mike Gismondi.

Monday and Tuesday, the forecast calls for mainly sunny conditions across the Okanagan, with highs near 26 C, and lows near 9 C. On Wednesday, the highs will be 24 C.

“For Thursday, there is a weak disturbance going through. So, we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud. There could be a risk of a thunderstorm,” but Gismondi says highs will still be around 25 C.

It’s expected to get even hotter on the weekend. The prediction for Friday and Saturday is for daytime temperatures peaking near 30 C.

Thursday marks the start of meteorological summer, and El Nino is likely to be a factor. “It’s supposed to start developing fairly soon and then continue through the summer and into the winter,” Gismondi explains.

Historically, El Nino has brought above normal temperatures to British Columbia and much of western Canada.

