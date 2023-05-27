Truck drives into the corner of RBC downtown Kelowna

Photo: Robin Ann

There appears to be damage done to the side of the Royal Bank of Canada in downtown Kelowna after a two-vehicle accident sent one truck into the corner of the building.

A tip sent into Castanet shows the truck wedged up against the north west side of the building at the corner of Leon Avenue and Ellis Street, while the SUV is damaged in the middle of the road.

Castanet received word that this accident took place at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with little details around what caused the crash.

In the photo, you can see two people rushing over to the truck.

There appears to be tape marked up around the building, and Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.