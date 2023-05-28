The Okanagan Sun return to the Apple Bowl for spring camp

After an off-season away, the Okanagan Sun have returned to the gridiron to defend their national championship of 2022, and it all starts at the Apple Bowl with Spring Camp.

Castanet hit the field with the team to get a sneak peak of the action.

“It feels great. It’s definitely a new year, you know, a full brand new start for us. It’s going to be good for us. I love seeing all the young guys out here willing to learn and just asking all the questions,” said third year linebacker Jacob Bond.

“We’re full go right now. We’re hitting — defence is loving it — I don’t know how the offence feels about it, but we’re full go.”

With last season’s starting quarterback Dom Britton off to the University of Calgary, the Okanagan Sun are in need of a new starter.

“His back up last season was Liam Kroeger who’s doing really well in this camp, but we’ve also brought in a veteran transfer named Adam Rochaa from Mount Allison University, so we have a definite battle at that position,” explained head coach Travis Miller.

“Jake Richards from Holland College is here, so there’s some really cool opportunities for our guys to battle it out for that number one spot.”

Miller tells Castanet the ultimate goal is to repeat as national champions, and he believes he has the right team to do it.

“Our focus is to bring that same atmosphere and that same mentality home and win it in front of our fans in 2023. The BCFC hosts the national title this year, and you know, everything we’re doing right now is to put us in the best position to host the national championship in Kelowna and hopefully hoist that trophy again in front of our home fans," continued Miller.

Spring Camp wraps up on Sunday where they’ll be making some final cuts. And then the team will return to the field in July for Training Camp.