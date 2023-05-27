Car accident on Highway 97 and Boucherie Road

Photo: Pixabay

A car accident involving a motorcycle and a truck has slowed traffic in West Kelowna.

According to a witness, the crash happened at the intersection of Horizon Drive, Boucherie Road and Highway 97 just before the bridge.

The witness tells Castanet they could see a downed red motorcycle, a black truck with some damage, and emergency crews on site.

At this time, it is unknown if any injuries have occurred.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP and emergency services, and will update the story when more information becomes available.