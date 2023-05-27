Hot air balloon lands on residential road in Kelowna Saturday morning

Glenmore residents were treated to a bit of a show Saturday morning, when a hot air balloon touched down on a residential street.

The large balloon got a little off course and made a safe landing on Whitman Road Saturday morning, just off Glenmore Road.

A video taken by Randy Smart shows several people in the area assist with the balloon's landing, and it appears to have landed without incident.

While it may be a bit of an unusual sight, it happens fairly regularly. Back in 2018, Okanagan Ballooning told Castanet that hot air balloons generally go where the wind takes them, but that it's “an incredibly safe way to travel.”