Province pledging financial aid for seniors living with mental health and addiction challenges

Photo: pixabay

The provincial government is providing more than $800,000 in grant funding to the Seniors Services Society of BC.

The money is earmarked for the society's senior housing information and navigation ease program which helps seniors access mental health and addiction supports.

Services will be delivered to 11 communities throughout the province including Kelowna and Penticton.

"For many seniors, navigating housing, financial aid, mental-health and addictions and other services without assistance can be extremely difficult," said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

"Without help, seniors may be at risk of falling into poverty, homelessness, experience discrimination and inequality. That's why we're proud to support programs such as SHINE, to help more seniors with mental-health and addictions challenges in communities across B.C. get the help they need and deserve."

The program also helps refer seniors to supports for maintaining safe housing, advocacy in disputes when seniors are being unfairly pushed out of rental homes as well housing navigation education and workshops to other agencies helping seniors.

"SHINE was envisioned as a city-specific, senior-centred network that balances prevention and responsiveness in addressing widening gaps in the systems supporting older adults," said Alison Silgardo, CEO, Seniors Services Society of BC.

"This includes housing, mental health, addictions, attachment to health, exit from health, technology, access to finance, food insecurity and supports to help them age in place, to name a few. What gives me hope is that key stakeholders are coming together to create a continuum for older adults."