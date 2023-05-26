Townhouses and apartments proposed for development at the base of Dilworth Mtn.

Photo: MQN Architects

A new housing development is being proposed for Denali Drive at the base of Dilworth Mountain.

MQN Architects are seeking a development permit for the 79-unit development. The project, they state, already conforms with city zoning bylaws.

The development permit application includes provision for two-storey townhouse units and three storeys of multi-family residential apartment units as well as a variety of amenity spaces.

"The townhome is comprised of nine three-bedroom units and is situated in front of the parkade creating a pedestrian-friendly streetscape," the application states.

"The three-storey apartment complex is located above the parkade and is comprised of 70 one, two and three bedroom units.

"Amenity space is located on the main floor of the apartment building with outdoor pool, hot tub, and various seating options."

Amenity space, including more seating and social spaces, are featured on the apartment's roof.

The development at 777 Denali Drive backs onto a heavily sloped vegetated area.

Details within the application indicate they have been able to minimize the impact on the hillside by reducing of minimizing the cut and fill requirements of the project.

"Our intention and focus of this project is to create a community minded pedestrian friendly development while creating interesting architecture through articulations, form, and massing," the application concludes.