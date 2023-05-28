New development proposal continues remake of neighbourhood east of Capri

Photo: Pacific West Architecture

The City of Kelowna envisions a total remake of the neighbourhoods within what is known as the Capri-Landmark Urban Centre.

This is the area between Landmark and the Capri Centre.

Residents of the neighbourhood around Belaire, Pridham and Sutherland avenues have taken note, putting properties up for sale, and in many cases, packaging several adjacent properties together.

And developers have been snapping them up to create five and six storey apartments on what were single family lots to create the density desired by city hall. The city paved the way for this type of neighbourhood refresh when it pre-zoned the Capri-Landmark, South Pandosy and downtown urban centres for multi-family development.

More than half a dozen projects have either been approved or are moving through the pipeline.

The latest application is for a six-storey, 99-unit building encompassing three properties at 1355 and 1341 Belaire Avenue and 1328 Pridham Avenue.

The plans put forth by Pacific West Architecture, based in Vancouver, suggest these will provide "affordable housing for young and first-time home buyers who have jobs nearby."

The application states the developer is committed to offering long-term, affordable housing solutions for residents who want housing close to the Capri Centre.

"Within close proximity to the Capri Centre to the west and Landmark District to the east, we believe the proposed development will contribute to the dynamics and growth of this area," the developer says.

The development proposes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Parking will be situated within an underground and ground enclosed parking structure.

This marks the seventh development proposed for the area.

If all are built out as proposed, they would add a combined 994 units to the neighbourhood.

With the continued pace of growth in Kelowna, it's expected housing will be required for about 8,000 people within the Capri-Landmark area by 2040.