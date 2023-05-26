May long weekend impaired driving blitz catches 7 Kelowna drivers

Photo: RCMP

An impaired driving blitz over the May Long weekend in Kelowna took seven drivers off the road.

Kelowna RCMP stopped more than 100 vehicles resulting in five roadside driving suspensions and two 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions during two impaired driving check stops.

The stops were held as a part of the National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday, May 20.

“More times than not, impaired driving results in catastrophic injuries or death, and can carry life long effects on innocent people and their families. These results are completely avoidable” said Sgt. Mark Booth.

The roadside stops also netted RCMP a significant amount of illegal drugs and cash which they believe is related to the street-level drug trade in the Okanagan.

“If you plan on drinking and or consuming drugs, please call a friend or a cab and get home safe. You can expect to see our officers performing check stops and targeted enforcement throughout the summer," Booth added.