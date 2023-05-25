Country musician Cooper Alan to play Kelowna

Photo: Cooper Alan

Country musician and TikTok star Cooper Alan will perform in Kelowna this fall.

Alan will play the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct 29, bringing his unique brand of country music to the city.

“If you like country music and you’re on any social media app, you’ve probably seen Cooper Alan on your screen in the past two years,” says the musician's online biography.

“The up-and-coming country star has independently built a fanbase of over 10 million followers and has earned over 200 million streams on his music.”

His hit singles include “New Normal”, “Tough Ones”, “Colt 45 (Country Remix)”, “Can’t Dance”, and many more.

Tickets are on sale now for $34.50 plus fees.