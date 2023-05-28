Pathways Abilities celebrates 70 years in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Pathways Abilities Society is celebrating 70 years of community service this year.



The organization was created by a group of committed parents, teachers and doctors who wanted to ensure children with developmental disabilities received an education.

Since its initial inception, the society has gone through name changes. Longterm Kelowna residents may be familiar with the Kelowna and District Society for Community Living (KDSCL) or Sunnyvale.



The society’s mission is “to assist people with diverse-abilities to reach their individual goals and contribute as equal members of community”.



Pathways currently serves over 220 people, their families and caregivers in Activity Services, Integrated Career Opportunities (ICO), Social Ventures, Individualized Funding, homes and Home Share.



In recognition of this milestone, the non-profit is hosting a celebratory BBQ in July.

Community members involved in the society in any capacity over the years are welcome to join the event.

Residents are asked to email [email protected] to attend.