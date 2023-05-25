Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride celebrates its 10th year in Kelowna

Photo: Thomas Allen Budd Foundation

One of Kelowna’s largest fundraisers for mental health is coming back this June.

The Thomas Allen Budd Foundation's Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride has been raising funds for mental health for the past 10 years.

The ride is scheduled for June 11, and in honour of the 10th anniversary, a new 100 kilometre route has been added and the 50 kilometre route has been updated.

Over the past decade, thousands of riders have taken part in the event entitled ‘ride don’t hide’ — helping to shine a light on how mental health issues impact everyone.

The money raised at The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride helps fund CMHA Kelowna’s wide range of programs available for people of all ages.

“In the past decade we have seen the stigma around mental health, mental illness, and suicide begin to decrease, which is a good thing,” says Mike Gawliuk, CEO for CMHA Kelowna.

“What it also means is that there are more people recognizing that they, or a loved one, needs help and so each year we see an increase in the number of people asking for services and supports.”

The fundraising event has something for everyone, including 25 km and 7.5 km biking routes and the 6 km walking route. New this year is a post ride event at Sutherland Bay Park, which includes performances from Scotty Berg, Jeff Piattelli and Conroy Lee Ross. BNA restaurant will be offering burgers along with other food vendors who will also be taking part.

“At its core, this ride is about community,” says Gawliuk. “The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride is a chance to come together and show each other what a mentally healthy community can look like.”

For more information on the event or to register click here.