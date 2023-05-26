Diabetes Canada's donation truck will be stopping in Kelowna

Photo: Diabetes Canada

If you've been looking to declutter and offer a helping hand at the same time, get ready to drop off gently used clothing and small household items at the Diabetes Canada curbside recycling drive in Kelowna this Saturday.

Kelowna residents can declutter their homes by dropping off a clothing or small household donation at the charity's drive-thru drop-off event on Saturday at the IGA at 1940 Kane Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Diabetes Canada will have volunteers on hand, along with a truck ready to be filled with gently used clothing and small household donations. Volunteers will even help take your bag or box of goods from the trunk of your car for you.



"We have trucks ready to be filled across Canada including here in Kelowna, with your donated gently used clothing and textiles," said president and CEO of National Diabetes Trust Sean Shannon.

"At this time of year, people are decluttering their closets and around the house, which is the perfect time to donate your unwanted items to Diabetes Canada instead of sending them to a landfill."



All the money raised will go to support diabetes research and will help give children with type 1 diabetes the opportunity to attend Diabetes Canada’s summer camps.

If you can't make it down on Saturday residents can donate used clothing at one of the charity’s donation bins or call for a home pick-up. To learn more click here.