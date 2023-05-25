Habitat for Humanity Okanagan wants your refundable containers this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Organize all your refundable containers and take them to the Habitat ReStores in Kelowna or in West Kelowna this weekend.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has been working since 2020 to raise funds and build homes for 12 local families, and its January and early spring bottle drives have already topped the $10,000 mark.

Now it will be conducting another bottle drive this Saturday (May 27) at its Habitat ReStores.

“We are hopeful we can reach another $10,000 with the help of the community,” Habitat resource development director Danielle Smith said in a press release.

Habitat has already constructed eight of the 12 homes it originally intended to build in Lake Country, and this weekend’s bottle drive will help it complete that mission.

“Not only is it one of the easiest ways to help our environment, but the refundable containers you donate this Saturday can help give a hand up to another four local families and their children still waiting for their homes to be built,” Smith said.

The Habitat ReStores are located at 2092 Enterprise Way in Kelowna and in 1793 Ross Rd. in West Kelowna. Simply drop off your refundable containers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at either location.