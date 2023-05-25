Construction set to start on new 10-unit apartment near Kelowna's Osprey Park

Photo: Lime Architecture

Construction is expected to begin soon on a new three-storey apartment building on Wardlaw Avenue.

The developer received the go ahead to begin construction after being awarded a building permit valued at $2.7 million.

City council approved the 10-unit apartment at 602 Wardlaw in November of 2021.

The apartment sits on property that previously housed a single family home.

It will include one unit within a main floor structured parkade and nine units above.

All 10 will be purpose-built rental units.

This is the first of three developments planned in the neighbourhood.

Council has recently approved development permits for a three-storey, nine-unit condo project at 640 Wardlaw and a three-storey, four-unit townhouse at 727 Wardlaw.