ProducKIDvity announces new daycare location downtown

Photo: The Mission Group The Block on Bernard Ave.

The Block on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna has another tenant.

A locally owned daycare, ProducKIDvity, has signed a 15 year lease with Mission Group and Nicola Wealth to be one of the first to call The Block on Bernard Ave. home.

The Block is expected to open in late 2023 and ProducKIDvity’s Block on Bernard location will provide over 100 childcare spots including highly sought after infant child care as well as 3-5 preschool programming.

The new location will occupy the entire 6th floor and include a 3500 square foot outdoor patio. ProducKIDvity are also acquiring 4,500 square feet of office space on the seventh floor for co-working and flexible office space to childcare customers and other businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs seeking office space.

“To say we are excited about this project would be an understatement,” says Alex Carnio, CEO of ProducKIDvity. “We view this as a turning point in our business as the Block will be truly home to the future of Kelowna. Being able to provide an office tower daycare concept will be the first of its kind in the city and is an exciting opportunity to prove that we are continuing to break the mold of traditional childcare.”

The daycare’s Block on Bernard location will be the only childcare facility in Kelowna that will be open six days a week and will offer extended hours from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.. The daycare will offer an in-house food program for students and co-workers, as well as a family take home option.

“What an incredible asset it is to have a professional daycare inside The Block, located right in the heart of downtown," says Jonathan Friesen, CEO of Mission Group.

"For parents of young children, driving to a single location where they can drop their child off and head up the elevator to work is a ground-breaking concept — it allows for a seamless childcare experience and encourages a balanced lifestyle, not to mention takes cars off the road since parents need only drive to one location to begin their day. We’re grateful to be a part of this first-of-its-kind in Kelowna experience."

ProducKIDvity is now accepting registrations for child care spaces and office space, for more information click here.