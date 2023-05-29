Ballet Kelowna hosts ‘Raising the Barre’ gala on its 20th anniversary

Photo: Emily Cooper Ballet Kelowna dancers perform during a February 2023 program titled 'Reflections'.

2023 marks the 20th year of Ballet Kelowna, and the community is being invited to be part of a special fundraising gala.

Raising the Barre: The Platinum Gala will begin with a canapé and wine reception, providing an opportunity for guests to meet Ballet Kelowna's dancers. This will be followed by a curated one-hour performance by artistic director Simone Orlando.

The event will also feature a silent auction showcasing exclusive items donated by local businesses and community members. The evening will conclude with dessert, social dancing, and the chance to have your photo taken with the dancers.

"We are thrilled to commemorate Ballet Kelowna's 20th anniversary with this exquisite gala event. It pays tribute to the unwavering dedication, hard work, and passion of our entire organization throughout the past two decades," says Orlando. "We invite everyone to join us for a memorable evening as we honor Ballet Kelowna's profound impact on the community while also providing an exclusive preview of our 2023/24 season."

The funds raised through the gala will support community outreach programs, touring, and the commissioning of new works by Ballet Kelowna.

Tickets for the event on July 17 can be obtained through the Rotary Centre for the Arts' box office. Reserve tickets or find more information here.

Ballet Kelowna's 2022/23 Season is presented by The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.