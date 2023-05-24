House in Joe Rich damaged by fire that began in lawn tractor

Photo: Joe Rich Fire Rescue Joe Rich Fire Rescue was called to a blaze in a lawn tractor that spread to the roof of a house not far from Station 51 on Highway 33.

Firefighters with Joe Rich Fire Rescue didn't have far to travel to extinguish a fire on Wednesday evening.

They responded to a home located near Station 51, where a piece of equipment had caught fire.

"It was a recently used garden tractor, lawn tractor, parked right beside the house. It must have had a mechanical issue, and the lawn tractor caught fire hours after it was last used," said Acting Fire Chief Greg Robson.

Unfortunately, the flames spread to the roof and attic space of the house. Robson stated that firefighters had to dismantle the roof to prevent the fire from spreading further.

He mentioned that there is significant damage, but the residence along Highway 33 remains habitable.