BC River Forecast Centre ends flood watch for Okanagan

Photo: Madison Erhardt Mission Creek on May 23, 2023

The BC River Forecast Centre has ended the flood watch across the Okanagan.

The ending of the flood watch covers areas including Mission Creek and tributaries around Syilx Territory, Vernon, Kelowna, and Penticton.

A high stream flow advisory for the North Thompson, Similkameen, and Nicola has also ended.

The Shuswap, South Thompson, Salmon Arm, Salmon River, Sicamous and Enderby are still under a flood watch.

"The low-pressure system that impacted the B.C. central interior over the past few days has moved on. Warmer and drier conditions are anticipated through the rest of this week," the Ministry of Forests said in an update online.

In most areas, flood hazards have lessened as snowmelt and rainfall runoff have eased.

"Most rivers in the Nicola, Bonaparte, North Thompson, Similkameen, Okanagan have reached peak levels and are now receding," the update added.

Residents are reminded to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.