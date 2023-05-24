Ellison Fire Department holding open house on Saturday

Photo: Google Maps

The Ellison Fire Department is hosting the community this weekend during its annual open house.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the fire hall at 4411 Old Vernon Road will be open, giving people of all ages the chance the explore fire trucks and learn about emergency preparedness and fire prevention.

The firefighters will be cooking up smokies all day and offering pony rides from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Ellison Fire Department was established in 1979. The 23 staff members support over 2,700 residents spread throughout the 82 square kilometre fire protection area.

The department is recruiting more paid-on-call volunteers beginning mid-September. For more information contact [email protected]