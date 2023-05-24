Go By Bike Week takes place next week

Photo: Colin Dacre

Go By Bike Week is nearly here in B.C.

Whatever the reason, whether it’s to get to work, to get to school, for exercise or for fun, May 29 to June 4 is the best time to ride your bicycle.

According to the Go By Bike Society, more than 55,000 British Columbians logged more than 2.2 million kilometres in 2022, saving more than 489,000 kilograms of greenhouse gases. That’s equivalent to 105 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year.

Participating riders are encouraged to register online to start tracking their kilometres and to see how many kilograms of greenhouse gases they can save just by riding their bike instead of driving their car.

As of now, there are more than 6,750 riders signed up to participate this year, with 1,705 teams and almost 1,900 first-time riders. People who track their mileage and enter it online will automatically be entered to win prizes.

Bud Kendel, a rider from Revelstoke, says tracking his kilometres is a great way to stay involved with riding.

“Biking for me gives me a feeling of accomplishment and keeps me in touch with other bikers. Each of the last two years, I have biked the equivalent distance across Canada, which is 8030 kilometres.”

BC Transit will be taking part in Go By Bike events in Kelowna with their celebration stations, which will be set up around the region to help promote sustainable transportation and to teach cyclists how to properly use the bike racks on buses.

You can find BC Transit and their celebration stations at Stuart Park in Kelowna on May 29, as well as Ben Lee Park in Rutland on June 1.