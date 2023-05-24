New Kelowna indoor golf facility looks to add liquor license

Photo: Golf Evolution Kelowna / Facebook

Owners of a new indoor golf practice facility locating in Kelowna is hoping to include a full service food and beverage service for patrons.

Golf Evolution, a Kelowna-based company, is seeking city approval for a liquor license for its golf operation on Enterprise Way.

According to an application to the city's planning department, Golf Evolution is an indoor facility featuring golf simulation, instruction, coaching and club maintenance.

And, if approved, a food and beverage service.

"Where we will be different," the application states, "is with our approach.

"We will have more room than other establishments in terms of bays and square footage. Having more room to swing and socialize is a premium offering in Kelowna."

Golf Evolution is planning to locate on a newly constructed commercial building between the BMW and Honda dealerships.

"We aim to open an establishment that benefits our employees, fellow tenants, commercial community and local community through an entertaining and social indoor golfing experience."