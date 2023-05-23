Canadian National Institute for the Blind mobile hub rolls into Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind rolled out its mobile hub in Kelowna this week.

It’s a new program delivery model where the CNIB tours communities across the country to deliver in-person programming for people who are blind or suffer from visual impairment.

With stops in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton this week, community members were encouraged to come out and learn about the services provided to the visually impaired by the CNIB.

“We do more than just talk to people about vision loss. We make things happen and we help people on their journey. What’s most important is that people realize your life doesn’t stop when you become visually impaired,” said Vittoria Spindor of CNIB in Kelowna.

“There’s still so many things you can do… Today we are giving out victor readers and daisy players, which help people to read stories, to read books.”

Spindor tells Castanet life for the visually impaired is difficult, but not impossible. And with the help of programs and services by the CNIB, life can get a little bit easier.

“Fifty years ago, someone who was blind or had vision loss would be put into an institution. Today, we’ve changed all that. People can live at home comfortably with learning skills like independent living skills,” continued Spindor.

“We now have things where people can go out and travel around using technology to help them get from one place to another. We’ve grown leaps and bounds and this technology is helping so much.”

According to Spindor, a lot of people in Kelowna are unaware of the services available to the visually impaired, and it’s about getting that information out there so that people can access the help they need.

The CNIB mobile hub will make a stop in Penticton on Wednesday at the Trade and Convention Centre, as well as Vernon on Thursday at the local library.