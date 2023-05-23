Former South Rutland PAC treasurer pleads guilty to theft

Photo: SD23 South Rutland Elementary

The former treasurer and head of fundraising of South Rutland Elementary’s parent advisory council has pleaded guilty to stealing from the school’s PAC fund.

Andrea Blanchard appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday to plead guilty to one count of theft over $5,000. She will appear in court next on July 27 to confirm the completion of a pre-sentence report, according to online court records.

Blanchard was charged with five criminal counts in October 2021 in relation to allegations dating back 2016. The missing funds were noticed in December 2018.

In 2019, an email sent to parents by the school’s PAC claimed Blanchard stole $26,000, but said she had agreed to repay it in small increments. Blanchard had reportedly volunteered as treasurer for four years at the time of the theft.

A PAC member told Castanet in 2019 that the theft resulted in a lack of funds for hot lunches, school supplies, school events and dances and other social events.

“We do not have funds for field trips or school buses (for field trips) ... it's a very big hit for 2019,” the PAC member said in 2019.