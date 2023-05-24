UBC Okanagan seeking study participants with Crohn's disease

Photo: UBCO

Intermittent fasting, a popular method for weight control and overall health improvement, has caught the attention of Dr. Natasha Haskey, a registered dietitian and researcher at UBC Okanagan's Centre for Microbiome and Inflammation Research.

Dr. Haskey is aiming to explore whether intermittent fasting could offer benefits to individuals living with Crohn's disease.

Crohn's disease is an inflammatory bowel condition causing persistent inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract that can result in severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, cramps, rectal bleeding, and persistent diarrhea.

Alongside medications, diet plays a crucial role in symptom management.

With no existing research on the impact of intermittent fasting on Crohn's disease, Dr. Haskey's study promises novel and exciting possibilities.

Demonstrating the potential benefits of intermittent fasting could provide overweight Crohn's patients with an additional tool to manage their condition, reduce the risk of flare-ups, and mitigate associated complications.

Intermittent fasting has garnered attention not only for its weight loss effects but also for its positive impact on metabolism, blood sugar regulation, and inflammation reduction. The proposed study will focus on a 16:8 plan, where participants consume food within an eight-hour window while abstaining from calorie intake for the remaining 16 hours, most of which coincides with sleep. This approach ensures feasibility for individuals of various lifestyles.

Dr. Haskey is actively seeking participants in the Okanagan and Calgary areas who meet specific criteria. Individuals aged between 18 and 75 years, with a body mass index (BMI) above 25, are invited to participate in the 12-week study.

Participants can anticipate two in-person study visits, while the rest of the requirements can be fulfilled remotely. Throughout the study duration, personalized guidance from a registered dietitian will be provided, enabling participants to receive professional support for their dietary needs.

Moreover, study participants will have the opportunity to undergo a dual x-ray absorptiometry test (DEXA scan). This non-invasive scan examines body composition, including overall body fat, visceral fat, lean tissue, and bone weight.

Dr. Haskey's research seeks to shed light on the potential benefits of intermittent fasting for Crohn's disease patients. By expanding the range of available options for disease management, this study holds the promise of improving the lives of those affected by Crohn's disease.

To find out more:

Okanagan area: