Young bear spotted roaming Old Glenmore Sunday

Photo: Virginia Valentini

Virginia Valentini says she has lived at her home for over 30 years and has never seen a bear, but that all changed on Sunday afternoon.

Valentini, who lives in Old Glenmore, says she spotted a young bear in her backyard around 11:30 a.m.

"To me, it looked like it was maybe a year and a half or two years old at the most. I didn't see anything else. I got my neighbour to call conservation. He was wandering around Old Glenmore for quite a while."

Valentini says the cub enjoyed eating from an apricot tree.

"When my neighbour came out... when the bear saw him, it was almost like he was going to go towards him, and he quickly went into the house," she said.

BC Conservation confirms several calls were made in regards to a bears wandering the city over the May Long Weeknd.

"We have had several reports of adult bear(s) in the city in the Clifton, Magic Estates, Lake Shore, old Vernon road and Upper Mission area currently. Bears unfortunately observed again accessing people’s unprotected garbage, compost and bird seed," conservation officer Ken Owens said.

Residents and businesses are reminded not to leave garbage out overnight as this could become a food source for hungry bears.