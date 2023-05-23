Officials still watching Mission Creek closely with rain in the forecast

Madison Erhardt

Residents along Kelowna's Mission Creek aren't out of the woods yet.

The BC River Forecast Centre upgraded high streamflow advisories on Monday to flood watches for the Okanagan, North and South Thompson.

Flood watches have also been issued for the Shuswap and Bonaparte rivers, including Cache Creek, Deadman River and other nearby tributaries.

Central Okanagan emergency program coordinator Sandra Follack says officials will be keeping a close eye on water levels over the next few weeks.

"We still have a few concerns because we still have some snowpack up in the higher elevations that has not melted, and with the rainfall that we have seen in the last couple of days, it does raise our creek levels, so we always have a little bit of concern during the freshet," Follack said.

The BC River Forecast Centre released its latest snowpack data on Friday.

As of May 15, the snowpack in B.C. ranged from 26% to 88% of normal. The average for all snow measurements across the province on May 15 was 66% of normal, representing a substantial decrease from 91% on May 1, thanks to a rapid melt brought on by warm temperatures.

The Okanagan sat at 81% of normal.

"We are going to see some precipitation in the next few days, and [Environment] Canada is telling us to keep an eye on it. As long as the water doesn't stall over the top of the creek and sit there, causing us a significant rise at one time, we should be fine," Follack added.

Follack says typically halfway through June is when residents can start to let their guard down.

"If you are prone to flooding as in previous years or you have in the past, get your sandbags or do your preventive measures that you would normally do to prepare for this. If you are out enjoying the weather and walking along the streams, please stay away. The water is running fast, and we don't want any tragedies," she said.