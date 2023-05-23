Central Okanagan food bank holding helicopter ball drop fundraiser

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has launched a unique fundraising campaign that will culminate in a helicopter ball drop next month.

On June 16 at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course, thousands of golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter onto the course’s first fairway.

People can purchase numbered balls online ahead of time, and if their ball is closest to the target, they will win big. The event is taking place alongside the food bank’s annual charity golf tournament.

“Because there is a limit on how many people can participate in our golf tournament, we wanted to create a way for more people in the community to join in on the fun,” says RayAnn Gruza, communication and engagement coordinator at the COFB.

“There are a limited amount of golf balls so don’t wait too long to buy one.”

There are two tiers of golf balls being sold

Tier 1 = $25 for one ball (1 in 1,500 chance of winning) with $7,000 prize

Tier 2 = $50 for one ball (1 in 750 chance of winning) with $3,000 prize

Golf ball entries can be purchased online.