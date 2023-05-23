Kelowna Legion branch donates $7,000 to Air Cadet squadron

Photo: Amelie Zhang Legion Branch 26 presents a $7,000 cheque to 243 Ogopogo Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron.

Kelowna Legion Branch 26 has made a $7,000 donation to the 243 Ogopogo Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, recognizing the strong connection between the two organizations.

The cheque was presented during the squadron's recent Commanding Officer's parade, held at the East Kelowna Hall on April 26.

The Legion branch expressed gratitude to the squadron for consistently demonstrating dedication to their community, particularly through the cadets' involvement in the annual Poppy Campaign.

The donation will enable the cadets to access valuable training and experiences, fostering leadership, teamwork, and a strong sense of civic responsibility. The Canadian Cadet Program is open to all youth aged 12 to 18 years old. Air Cadets also acquire knowledge in aviation technologies, air crew survival, and flying skills.

The 243 Ogopogo Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron will hold its 60th Annual Ceremonial Review on Saturday, June 3, at the KF Centre for Excellence.