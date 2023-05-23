Central Okanagan dog ambassadors out and about this summer

Photo: RDCO

Wherever you find dogs in the Central Okanagan, you’ll find Kaia and Nolan this summer. They’re dog ambassadors and they’re looking forward to meeting pet parents and their pooches alike.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says Kaia and Nolan will be wearing brightly coloured shirts while they roll through beaches, parks and popular dog hotspots between Lake Country and Peachland.

The pair will aim to educate dog owners, residents and visitors about local bylaws.

“As dog ambassadors, it’s our job to share information and answer questions that dog owners may have. To help, we created a QR code that we carry around with us so residents can quickly access information about dog-friendly parks, beaches and businesses in the region," said Nolan.

The RDCO notes that many visitors to the region may not know what is expected of dogs in local parks and beaches.

“The best part of our job is getting to interact with all of the great pets and their owners. We’ve got tasty treats, dog toys, leashes, water bowls and other freebies to reward responsible dog owners and their good boys and girls," added Kaia.

As well, during the summer months, dog control officers will be out on patrol in vehicles and on bikes during extended hours. All dog owners in the Central Okanagan are reminded that they must have a current license.

The RDCO says there is zero tolerance for unlicensed dogs in the Central Okanagan. Dog owners are reminded of their responsibility to leash their dog in public (unless in a designated off-leash area) and to pick up and properly dispose of their pet waste.

Everything you need to know about dog licensing and responsible dog ownership in the Central Okanagan can be found at rdco.com/dogs.