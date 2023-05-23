Kelowna woman wins Buckshot endurance cycling race

Photo: Meaghan Hackinen Kelowna's Meghan Hackinen (centre)crossed the finish line first in the Buckshot 2023, a bikepacking endurance race through parts of the Thompson, Nicola, Shuswap and Cariboo regions.

Add another title to Meaghan Hackinen’s list of cycling endurance race victories.

The Kelowna woman outpedalled the competition to cross the finish line first during the Buckshot 2023, a long-distance bikepackers event covering 380 kilometres through the Thompson, Nicola, North Shuswap, and Southern Cariboo.

She was a bit nervous heading into the race because she had COVID about a month ago and dislocated a finger. She was only able to do mostly indoor, short-interval training.

“There were a lot of pretty strong riders coming up from the coast and from Alberta even. I think there were about 50 people on the roster,” said Hackinen.

She said it was a hot day on Saturday, and that appears to have worked in her favour.

“I think I’m smarter in the heat than other people. I get some experience riding with it in the summer in Kelowna, but I also make sure to wet my arm sleeves in the creeks. I try to fill up with creek water and filter it, so I have cold water, and I try to stop and get ice when I get a chance.”

Hackinen also won the BC Epic 1000 in 2021 during the heat dome. The 38-year-old has been competing in cycling endurance events since 2017.

She finished the Buckshot with a time of 18 hours and 5 minutes. Second place went to Mike Coulter with a time of 18:45, and Riley Webb was third in 18:59.

Bikepacking is a combination of bike touring and backpacking. It isn’t just for elite athletes like Hackinen.

“The Buckshot, some people are racing it, trying to go hard, and other people are touring it, and they’re still on the course,” she explains. “It’s one of the cool things about events like this. Everyone is kind of welcome to show up. There’s no entry fee, and you kind of choose your own adventure.”

Hackinen’s next challenge is a long-distance time-trial event in the Ottawa Valley called the Log Driver’s Waltz.