Volunteer bat counters sought in Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

Spring is here, and with warmer nighttime temperatures, B.C. bats are now returning to summer roost sites.

The BC Community Bat Program says one of the more familiar species in buildings and bat boxes is the Little Brown Myotis, which is an essential part of our ecology, consuming many insect pests each night.

"Unfortunately, the Little Brown Myotis is endangered in Canada due to white-nose syndrome, a fungal bat disease. The fungus responsible has recently been detected in BC for the first time, sounding the alarm bell for BC’s bats," a news release said.

The Bat Program says a simple way to support bats is to participate in the BC Annual Bat Count this June.

The BC Community Bat Program is requesting colony reports and volunteer assistance for this citizen-science initiative that encourages residents to count bats at local roost sites.

Volunteers are needed for bat counts at Fintry, Okanagan Lake south, and Sun Oka Provincial Parks, as well as at the RDCO regional parks. Bat counts are also occurring in Peachland, Kaleden and Vernon areas.

“The counts are a wonderful way for people to get outside, learn about bats, and be involved in collecting important scientific information” says Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, coordinator of the Okanagan Community Bat Program.

Volunteers wait outside a known roost site, such as a bat-box, barn, or attic, and count bats as they fly out at twilight.

A guano sample can also be sent in to identify the species of bat at the roost site. Find more information at https://bcbats.ca/get-involved/counting-bats/.

To volunteer, or find out more about bat counts or white-nose syndrome, to report a dead bat, or to get advice on managing bats in buildings, visit www.bcbats.ca, email [email protected], or call 1-855-9BC-BATS, ext.13 (Okanagan).