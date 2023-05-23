Apple Bowl packed full of dogs for Kelowna Kennel show

Madison Erhardt

The Victoria Day long weekend went to the dogs.

From May 19 to 22, the Kelowna Apple Bowl was packed full of beautiful dogs and their owners competing at the Kelowna Kennel Club Annual Dog Show.

Mike Williams, show superintendent, said they had about 320 dogs per day take part in the show that included confirmation, obedience, and rally obedience.

When it comes to confirmation, dogs are not being compared to each other. They are being measured by how closely they conform to the standard of their particular breed.

Owners and their dogs traveled from across Canada to take part in the weekend.

"This is mostly about stature more than anything. It is about breeding rights. It's really about who has the best dog to be bred within Canada itself. This is really the starting point of a system. The more points that are accumulated, the more stature it really gets," Williams added.

Williams says a total of 200 different breeds register.

"We have seen large numbers of Ridgebacks. We have also seen Australian Shepherds... I think there were 14 today. You have Belgian Shepherds, Poodles, you name it."

To view the winners from the weekend, click here.