Wet weather triggers new flood watches and high streamflow advisories

Photo: Madison Erhardt The Ministry of Forests says the upcoming weather pattern is similar to thunderstorms that caused flooding on Mission Creek in Kelowna in June 2022.

Rain has suppressed wildfire activity, but it has also boosted the risk of flooding in the Southern Interior.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for the Shuswap and Bonaparte rivers, including Cache Creek, Deadman River and other nearby tributaries. It has also upgraded high streamflow advisories to flood watches for the North Thompson, South Thompson and the Okanagan.

The flood watch on the North Thompson includes tributaries around Barriere, Clearwater, Blue River and surrounding areas. In the South Thompson River basin, the flood watch includes tributaries around Chase, Tk’emlu?ps te Secwe?pemc, Splatsin, Salmon Arm, Salmon River, Sicamous, Enderby and surrounding areas.

In the Okanagan, the watch covers Mission Creek and tributaries around Syilx Territory, Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the Thompson River downstream of Kamloops Lake, and high streamflow advisories remain in effect for the Similkameen and Nicola.

The Ministry of Forests says convective precipitation is expected to continue Monday, with 15-25 mm precipitation possible through the region. “The upcoming weather pattern is similar to thunderstorms that caused flooding on Mission Creek near Kelowna in June 2022.”

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Sunday, indicating that heavy rainfall is expected on Tuesday over much of the North Thompson, South Thompson and Bonaparte River watersheds. It’s forecasting rainfall totals from 20-40 mm, with higher amounts on east-facing mountain slopes.

According to the River Forecast Centre, rivers have reached relatively high levels for this time of year in higher elevation fed watersheds, due to accelerated snowmelt runoff from this past week.

River flows are rising on the South Thompson River and tributaries including the Adams River, Seymour River and Shuswap River. That is expected to continue with the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

“On the Shuswap River, flows are expected to continue to rise. The Shuswap River at Enderby is currently flowing at 424 cubic metres per second (nearing 5-year flow),” said the River Forecast Centre. “The North Thompson River has leveled off at approximately 2,090 cubic metres per second at the Water Survey of Canada gauge at McLure from the recent heat. Additional rises are possible in the upcoming week with moderate to heavy rainfall forecast for Tuesday in the North Thompson headwaters.”

The Village of Cache Creek is again anxiously watching the Bonaparte River. While it continues to see on-going declines in flow, it’s headwaters are at risk from upcoming precipitation.

The Thompson River near Spences Bridge is flowing at 2,850 cubic metres per second (2-year flow) and continuing to rise.

To understand the risks and get prepared for flooding visit www.PreparedBC.ca/floods.

For emergency information and related resources, go to: www.EmergencyInfoBC.ca