Ducklings cross street with mom on Cameron Avenue in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

Several Kelowna residents stopped in their tracks when a duck and nine ducklings crossed the street on Cameron Avenue.

The babies and their mom were separated for a brief moment back on May 9th when the hen decided to waddle over a sidewalk.

Several of her babies struggled to make it up onto the sidewalk, but were encouraged by several bystanders including Kelowna Now reporter Kent Molgat.

In the video Molgat is seen getting close to a few ducklings who are struggling, but he never touches them.

The BC SPCA is reminding residents to do their part this spring to help keep ducklings and goslings safe.

The BC SPCA says Canada geese, both the male and female parents will care for the goslings. You will often see them co-parenting together or in larger groups of adults with other goslings. This means it may be possible to incorporate orphaned goslings into new wild families.

Mallard ducklings are only cared for by their mom. She is very protective of her babies, and is much less likely to accept babies that aren’t hers. Orphaned ducklings typically need to go to a wildlife rehabilitation centre until they’re grown and ready for release.

"The best way to help duck or geese families trying to cross the street is to contact local police for help stopping traffic. Once traffic is stopped, slowly and calmly herd the babies and parents to safety. Only try to capture the family if necessary for their safety. If the parents (or babies) panic and scatter, the rescue and reunion can become complicated," the BC SPCA said in a release.

Residents can also call the BC SPCA animal helpline at 1-855-622-7722 for help with wildlife issues, including advice on how best to help duck or goose families.